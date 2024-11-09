Beyoncé Shines at Grammys with Record-Breaking 99 Nominations

Superstar singer Beyoncé once again dazzles at the Grammy Awards, securing the most nominations with a record-breaking 99 nods in total. Her recent venture into country music with the album 'Cowboy Carter' has earned her an impressive 11 nominations, including Album of the Year.

This year, women are at the forefront of the Grammy's top honor, with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and others leading the race. Despite her overarching success, Beyoncé has yet to claim the Album of the Year award, a fact noted by her husband Jay-Z in previous ceremonies.

As the Grammy ceremony approaches, all eyes are on whether Beyoncé's innovative appeal to country music listeners will finally secure her long-awaited win or if it will leave voters unsure. Pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan also make strong strides, vying to become the best new artist.

