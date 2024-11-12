Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Unite in 'Rule Breakers'
Actor Ali Fazal is set to join Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Rule Breakers', a film exploring resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Directed by Bill Guttentag, the film will premiere in March. Fazal expresses enthusiasm for sharing the narrative that highlights individual strength in adversity.
Actor Ali Fazal will star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the international film 'Rule Breakers'. The film, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Angel Studios, dives into themes of resilience and defiance set in Afghanistan. Scheduled for a March release, the film promises to resonate with audiences globally.
Fazal, who has previously appeared in international films such as 'Victoria & Abdul', 'Furious 7', and 'Death on the Nile', expressed excitement about working with Waller-Bridge. The film's narrative focuses on the strength of individuals in challenging circumstances, a theme Fazal finds crucial to share.
With his recent Hollywood project being 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler, Fazal also plans to reprise his famed role as Guddu Pandit in an upcoming 'Mirzapur' film. Known domestically for the 'Fukrey' series and the 'Mirzapur' web series, Fazal continues to make his mark on the global stage.
