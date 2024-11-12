Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Unite in 'Rule Breakers'

Actor Ali Fazal will star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the international film 'Rule Breakers'. The film, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Angel Studios, dives into themes of resilience and defiance set in Afghanistan. Scheduled for a March release, the film promises to resonate with audiences globally.

Fazal, who has previously appeared in international films such as 'Victoria & Abdul', 'Furious 7', and 'Death on the Nile', expressed excitement about working with Waller-Bridge. The film's narrative focuses on the strength of individuals in challenging circumstances, a theme Fazal finds crucial to share.

With his recent Hollywood project being 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler, Fazal also plans to reprise his famed role as Guddu Pandit in an upcoming 'Mirzapur' film. Known domestically for the 'Fukrey' series and the 'Mirzapur' web series, Fazal continues to make his mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)