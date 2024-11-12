Left Menu

Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Unite in 'Rule Breakers'

Actor Ali Fazal is set to join Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Rule Breakers', a film exploring resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Directed by Bill Guttentag, the film will premiere in March. Fazal expresses enthusiasm for sharing the narrative that highlights individual strength in adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:42 IST
Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Unite in 'Rule Breakers'
Ali Fazal
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ali Fazal will star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the international film 'Rule Breakers'. The film, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Angel Studios, dives into themes of resilience and defiance set in Afghanistan. Scheduled for a March release, the film promises to resonate with audiences globally.

Fazal, who has previously appeared in international films such as 'Victoria & Abdul', 'Furious 7', and 'Death on the Nile', expressed excitement about working with Waller-Bridge. The film's narrative focuses on the strength of individuals in challenging circumstances, a theme Fazal finds crucial to share.

With his recent Hollywood project being 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler, Fazal also plans to reprise his famed role as Guddu Pandit in an upcoming 'Mirzapur' film. Known domestically for the 'Fukrey' series and the 'Mirzapur' web series, Fazal continues to make his mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024