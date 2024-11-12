All We Imagine as Light: A Cinematic Symphony of Sound and Soul

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia believes that cinema can mirror poetry more than prose, a philosophy that inspired her latest film 'All We Imagine As Light'. This critically acclaimed masterpiece is a tribute to the diverse lives of women, set amid the energetic backdrop of Mumbai, and unfolds through the poignant narratives of two Malayali nurses.

The film has already made history by becoming the first Indian production to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Kapadia's deft use of literature and sound creates a lyrical atmosphere, conveying the subtleties of her characters' inner worlds. Dialogue often feels like short verses, mirroring Kapadia's romantic inclinations and cinematic philosophy.

'All We Imagine As Light' hits theaters on November 22 and is distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. As the film nears its public release, Kapadia reflects on the evolving relationship between a filmmaker and their creation, embracing both anticipation and the shifting emotional connection as audiences engage with her work.

