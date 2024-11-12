Theater Luminary Manoj Mitra: A Legacy in Farces and Fantasies
Bengali theater icon Manoj Mitra, who passed away at 86, is celebrated for his farcical and fantastical plays addressing social and political issues. With over 100 plays to his name, Mitra also featured in Satyajit Ray films and received awards like the Sangeet Natak Award and Asiatic Society Award.
Renowned Bengali theater personality Manoj Mitra, who passed away at 86 in Kolkata, leaves behind a rich legacy of plays and films confronting social and political issues through farce and fantasy.
Mitra's repertoire includes over 100 theatrical works and performances in celebrated films, such as Satyajit Ray's 'Ghare Baire' and 'Ganashatru'.
The playwright's commitment to theater over Bollywood opportunities and his numerous awards, including the Sangeet Natak Award, underscore his impact on South Asian arts and culture.
