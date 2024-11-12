Theater Luminary Manoj Mitra: A Legacy in Farces and Fantasies

Renowned Bengali theater personality Manoj Mitra, who passed away at 86 in Kolkata, leaves behind a rich legacy of plays and films confronting social and political issues through farce and fantasy.

Mitra's repertoire includes over 100 theatrical works and performances in celebrated films, such as Satyajit Ray's 'Ghare Baire' and 'Ganashatru'.

The playwright's commitment to theater over Bollywood opportunities and his numerous awards, including the Sangeet Natak Award, underscore his impact on South Asian arts and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)