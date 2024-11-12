Haunting Cuisines: The Unseen Struggles of 'House of Spoils'

'House of Spoils', a supernatural thriller, delves into the life of an ambitious chef, portrayed by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who embarks on her culinary journey with the daunting task of opening her first farm-to-table restaurant.

Directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the film is a gripping exploration of identity, as the protagonist navigates not only the chaos and self-doubt of her profession but also the haunting presence of the estate's previous owner.

This chilling narrative, streaming on Prime Video India, intertwines the beauty and grotesqueness of culinary art, juxtaposing finesse with kitchen nightmares to underline a powerful message: 'embracing the mess' in the pursuit of authenticity.

