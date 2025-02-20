Uttarakhand Tightens Land Purchase Laws to Preserve Identity

On Thursday, a new bill was presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly, amending the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950, to restrict land purchases in the hill state. The proposed legislation aims to protect local resources and cultural heritage while safeguarding citizens' rights.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the importance of the bill in strengthening the state's identity and maintaining public trust. The law addresses ongoing demands to impose restrictions on land acquisitions in response to fears of dwindling agricultural lands.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet recently approved the stringent law, reflecting a serious commitment to people's concerns. Investigations into long-standing rule violations further underscore the state's resolve to enforce stricter land laws and preserve its unique cultural and geographical identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)