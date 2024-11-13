Bus Accident Injures Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir
Twelve pilgrims were injured in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The collision happened at Simbal Chowk when the bus, carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, collided with another vehicle. The pilgrims were en route to the Shiv Khori shrine after visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
Twelve pilgrims visiting the Shiv Khori shrine suffered injuries when their bus collided with another vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, according to official reports. The incident unfolded at Simbal Chowk, involving a bus transporting 35 to 40 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh.
The collision occurred as their bus hit a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. Authorities confirmed that twelve individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized for treatment.
The group of pilgrims was on a spiritual journey, heading to Shiv Khori after having visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
