Unveiling the Nehru Archive: A Digital Journey into India's Legacy

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) is set to unveil a groundbreaking digital archive, entitled 'The Nehru Archive,' in honor of India's first Prime Minister. Scheduled to go live on November 14, the archive aims at preserving Nehru’s legacy with unparalleled access to his extensive writings and speeches.

This comprehensive multimedia project will house 100 volumes of 'The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru,' letters dating from 1947 to 1964, and several of Nehru’s published books. Users will also find his lesser-known writings and global archive material about Nehru.

According to Jairam Ramesh of the JNMF, the archive is a non-political initiative focusing on intellectual and historical preservation, ensuring the contributions of Nehru to modern India remain accessible to future generations.

