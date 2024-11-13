Left Menu

Honorary Captain Bana Singh: A Hero's Valor and Legacy

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Param Vir Chakra awardee Honorary Captain Bana Singh at a military hospital in Delhi. Singh, renowned for capturing Quaid Post in Siachen in 1987, is celebrated for his bravery. One of the Andaman islands is named in his honor.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi recently visited Honorary Captain Bana Singh, a 75-year-old Param Vir Chakra recipient, at a military hospital in Delhi, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Bana Singh was hospitalized at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral). He is famed for his valorous capture of Quaid Post in Siachen in 1987, an achievement for which he received India's highest gallantry honor, the Param Vir Chakra.

Singh's legendary feat, detailed in a defense ministry citation, highlights his unwavering bravery amidst treacherous conditions, earning him recognition through the naming of one of Andaman's islands in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

