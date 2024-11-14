Drama Ignites in 'Landman': Behind the Oil Industry's Veil

Billy Bob Thornton delves into the complexities of the oil industry in his new role as Tommy Norris in Paramount+'s upcoming series 'Landman'.

The series, premiering Sunday, offers a balanced view of the industry rather than taking a pro- or anti-oil stance, according to Thornton.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, 'Landman' portrays personal relationships intertwined with the dramatic events in the oil business, serving as a conversation starter about an essential yet controversial industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)