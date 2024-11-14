Left Menu

Drama Ignites in 'Landman': Behind the Oil Industry's Veil

Billy Bob Thornton stars in 'Landman' as Tommy Norris, a crisis executive in the oil industry. The show, exploring the multifaceted challenges of oil production, focuses on Norris's personal and professional struggles. Debuting on Paramount+, it is directed by 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan.

Updated: 14-11-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:27 IST
Billy Bob Thornton delves into the complexities of the oil industry in his new role as Tommy Norris in Paramount+'s upcoming series 'Landman'.

The series, premiering Sunday, offers a balanced view of the industry rather than taking a pro- or anti-oil stance, according to Thornton.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, 'Landman' portrays personal relationships intertwined with the dramatic events in the oil business, serving as a conversation starter about an essential yet controversial industry.

