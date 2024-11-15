Entertainment Spotlight: Krasinski's New Title, Thornton's Oil Adventure, and More

Actor and director John Krasinski has been declared People's 'sexiest man alive' for 2024, following in the footsteps of 'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey. Krasinski, known for his role in 'The Office', expressed his surprise, saying he experienced a 'blackout' moment upon hearing the news.

Billy Bob Thornton has dived into the oil industry for his role in the series 'Landman', portraying a crisis executive in West Texas. The actor shared his amazement at learning about the multitude of products derived from oil.

Jazz legend Roy Haynes, acknowledged as a pioneering bebop drummer who collaborated with icons like Charlie Parker and Miles Davis, has died at 99. His passing was confirmed by his daughter, marking the end of an era in jazz history.

(With inputs from agencies.)