Left Menu

Entertainment Spotlight: Krasinski's New Title, Thornton's Oil Adventure, and More

John Krasinski was named People's 2024 'sexiest man alive', succeeding Patrick Dempsey. Billy Bob Thornton learned about the oil industry for his show 'Landman'. Jazz drummer Roy Haynes passed away at 99. Disney's robust forecast excited investors. Paul Mescal stars in 'Gladiator II'. Samantha Harvey won the Booker Prize. 'Do They Know It's Christmas' gets an anniversary mix. 'Conclave' explores power struggles in the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:29 IST
Entertainment Spotlight: Krasinski's New Title, Thornton's Oil Adventure, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Actor and director John Krasinski has been declared People's 'sexiest man alive' for 2024, following in the footsteps of 'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey. Krasinski, known for his role in 'The Office', expressed his surprise, saying he experienced a 'blackout' moment upon hearing the news.

Billy Bob Thornton has dived into the oil industry for his role in the series 'Landman', portraying a crisis executive in West Texas. The actor shared his amazement at learning about the multitude of products derived from oil.

Jazz legend Roy Haynes, acknowledged as a pioneering bebop drummer who collaborated with icons like Charlie Parker and Miles Davis, has died at 99. His passing was confirmed by his daughter, marking the end of an era in jazz history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024