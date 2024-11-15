Left Menu

A Century of Royal Legacy: Remembering Princess Yuriko

Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of Japan's imperial family, died at 101. Born in 1923, she married Prince Mikasa and lived through the war, supporting historic research and family duties. Her passing highlights the challenges facing the imperial succession due to Japan's male-only throne laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:53 IST
A Century of Royal Legacy: Remembering Princess Yuriko
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of the imperial family, passed away at 101 following a recent decline in her health, according to the Imperial Household Agency. Although officials did not specify the cause of death, Japanese media attributed it to pneumonia.

Yuriko was born in 1923 and wed Prince Mikasa, the younger sibling of wartime Emperor Hirohito, just before World War II erupted. The couple endured hardships during the war, including living in a shelter after their residence was destroyed in fire bombings in Tokyo in 1945.

The princess contributed to her husband's research and fulfilled royal duties, raising five children and outliving her husband and three sons. Her death underscores Japan's succession dilemma, as conservative policies restrict the throne to males, challenging the monarchy's future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024