Actor Eva Longoria, known for endorsing Kamala Harris in the election, has revealed that her family has relocated from the United States, opting to split their time between Mexico and Spain. In a candid interview with Marie Claire, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Longoria expressed the completion of a significant chapter in her U.S. life. 'I had my whole adult life here,' she stated, reflecting on the profound changes that influenced her decision.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star discussed events like the pandemic and socio-political dynamics, including high taxes and homelessness, which contributed to the move. Although she respects California, Longoria noted an evolving atmosphere, further intensified by the startling victory of Donald Trump, a candidate she describes as a 'convicted criminal who spews hate'.

In a dramatic political twist, Trump resumed the U.S. presidency, seizing 295 electoral votes against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. His historic re-election credits him as the only president other than Grover Cleveland to secure non-consecutive terms. As Trump announces key appointees, Longoria acknowledges her privilege in relocating, emphasizing the plight of those constrained to remain in an uncertain America.

