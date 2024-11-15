Juan Luis Guerra Shines at Latin Grammys with 4.40

Legendary Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra, along with his band 4.40, emerged as the standout at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards, capturing Album of the Year and Record of the Year on a night that celebrated both seasoned legends and emerging stars.

The 67-year-old singer's 'Radio Güira' earned him the Album of the Year accolade, while the hit single 'Mambo 23' clinched the Record of the Year, reinforcing Guerra's lasting impact on the global music scene. Despite fierce competition from younger artists such as Anitta and Bad Bunny, Guerra's enduring appeal shone bright.

Other notable winners included Ela Taubert, who secured the Best New Artist title, and Carlos Vives, honored as the Person of the Year for his contribution to Colombian music. Vives was recognized for his role in reviving vallenato music with his rock-inspired style, underlining a ceremony that bridged generations and musical genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)