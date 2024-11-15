Left Menu

Juan Luis Guerra Shines at Latin Grammys with 4.40

Legendary Dominican singer Juan Luis Guerra and his band 4.40 took top honors at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year for 'Radio Güira' and Record of the Year for 'Mambo 23'. The ceremony celebrated seasoned artists like Guerra and newcomer Ela Taubert, highlighting the enduring appeal of Latin music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:32 IST
Juan Luis Guerra Shines at Latin Grammys with 4.40

Legendary Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra, along with his band 4.40, emerged as the standout at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards, capturing Album of the Year and Record of the Year on a night that celebrated both seasoned legends and emerging stars.

The 67-year-old singer's 'Radio Güira' earned him the Album of the Year accolade, while the hit single 'Mambo 23' clinched the Record of the Year, reinforcing Guerra's lasting impact on the global music scene. Despite fierce competition from younger artists such as Anitta and Bad Bunny, Guerra's enduring appeal shone bright.

Other notable winners included Ela Taubert, who secured the Best New Artist title, and Carlos Vives, honored as the Person of the Year for his contribution to Colombian music. Vives was recognized for his role in reviving vallenato music with his rock-inspired style, underlining a ceremony that bridged generations and musical genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024