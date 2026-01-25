Tragic Misfire: RPF Constable's Duty Ends in Fatal Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a 50-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable lost his life due to a firearm misfire early Sunday morning at Dhone railway station in Nandyal district.

The constable, P Peddayya, was involved in a routine weapon deposit process following his escort duty when the accident occurred at approximately 3.30 am. The misfired bullet led to his instant demise, according to official reports given to PTI.

Authorities have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as the constable's family, residing in Kurnool district, grapples with the sudden loss.