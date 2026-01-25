Sabalenka, Hoey, and Unstoppable Sports Waves

In a thrilling display at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka clinched a quarter-final spot after overcoming Victoria Mboko, as top seeds showcased their prowess on Rod Laver Arena. Despite an impressive comeback by Mboko, Sabalenka maintained her dominance to secure the victory.

On the athletics front, American Josh Hoey set a new world record in the men's 800 meters short track at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. Hoey's record-breaking time of 1:42.50 surpassed the previous 28-year benchmark, marking a significant achievement in his indoor season.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, Jose Ramirez is finalizing a restructured contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The seven-time All-Star's seven-year extension reflects strategic moves ensuring his retention with the team until 2032, highlighting ongoing developments in the sporting economy.