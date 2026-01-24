Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Ladakh secured their first gold in the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, topping the medal tally with a strong women's relay performance. Haryana led with four golds, while Chandigarh surprised by reaching the ice-hockey final. Sachin and Nayana Sri Talluri claimed praise for their multiple gold wins.
Ladakh celebrated a landmark victory at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, securing their first gold medal as hosts with a commanding performance in the women's 2000m short track relay. The win elevated Ladakh to the No. 2 spot in the medal standings.
Meanwhile, Haryana continued to dominate with a total of four gold medals, thanks to standout performances in short-track skating events. Skater Sachin shone brightly, securing a gold in the men's 500m short track sprint and playing a pivotal role in Haryana's 3000m relay victory.
In men's ice hockey, Chandigarh caused an upset by defeating Ladakh to reach the final against the Army team, who earlier triumphed over ITBP. Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri maintained her winning streak with a fourth consecutive gold in the 500m short track.
