Left Menu

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

The special CBI court has overturned the earlier dismissal of a case against former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, involving the alleged distribution of a sleaze video depicting former minister Rajesh Munat. Baghel now faces trial alongside other accused, unless relieved by a higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:44 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court has reversed a previous decision by a magisterial court, meaning former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel must face trial in a 2017 case involving the alleged circulation of a sleaze video depicting former minister Rajesh Munat.

Baghel was named in a CBI chargesheet along with other accused. The court also rejected appeals by Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma, and Vijay Bhatia against charges framed by the trial court.

The CBI took over the case from the Chhattisgarh Police, originally based on complaints from former state PWD minister Munat and BJP leader Prakash Bajaj. Baghel and Verma have denied the charges, calling the case an attempt to malign Munat's character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026