Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case
The special CBI court has overturned the earlier dismissal of a case against former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, involving the alleged distribution of a sleaze video depicting former minister Rajesh Munat. Baghel now faces trial alongside other accused, unless relieved by a higher court.
A special CBI court has reversed a previous decision by a magisterial court, meaning former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel must face trial in a 2017 case involving the alleged circulation of a sleaze video depicting former minister Rajesh Munat.
Baghel was named in a CBI chargesheet along with other accused. The court also rejected appeals by Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma, and Vijay Bhatia against charges framed by the trial court.
The CBI took over the case from the Chhattisgarh Police, originally based on complaints from former state PWD minister Munat and BJP leader Prakash Bajaj. Baghel and Verma have denied the charges, calling the case an attempt to malign Munat's character.
