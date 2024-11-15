Unpacking 'Neurospicy': A New Wave in Neurodiversity Language

Adelaide, Nov 15 (The Conversation) – Language trends evolve rapidly due to social media, impacting how diagnoses like autism and concepts like neurodiversity are perceived. Understanding new terms' origins and meanings is crucial before adoption.

The term 'neurospicy' recently emerged from online networks of neurodivergent individuals. It describes those with multiple neurodivergences or families with numerous neurodivergent members. While some embrace it for avoiding diagnosis disclosure, others use it creatively against medical terminologies.

However, this term's popularity is not without controversy. Critics argue it oversimplifies the complexities faced by some autistic persons. Debates ensue within the neurodivergent community on whether such neologisms obscure or enhance representation.

