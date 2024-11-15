Tribute to a Tribal Icon: Birsa Munda Chowk Unveiled in Delhi

In a significant tribute to a revolutionary figure, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar announced the renaming of the chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to honor tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The announcement, strategically timed ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, accompanies the unveiling of a colossal statue of Birsa Munda, orchestrated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The event took place at the Baansera Bamboo Park, highlighting Munda's impactful legacy in the independence movement.

Birsa Munda, renowned for his defiance against British colonialism and advocacy for tribal rights, holds substantial significance in India's historical narrative. The statue and renaming stand as a testament to his enduring inspiration, particularly valuable for the nation's youth, and highlight Sarai Kale Khan's rich medieval history.

