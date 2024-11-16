Star-Studded Updates: From Guitars to Oscars and Latin Beats

London will witness a piece of musical history as Christie's prepares to auction over 130 of Jeff Beck's electric guitars and amps. The late English guitar virtuoso, famed for his role with The Yardbirds and a celebrated solo career, left a lasting legacy before his passing at 78 last year.

Conan O'Brien is set to take the Oscars stage as host for the 97th ceremony in March 2025, marking his debut in this prestigious role. The announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stirred excitement, coinciding with anticipation for a memorable event at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Disney's stock received a boost following a positive earnings report that beat expectations. The company's forecasts indicate significant growth, with anticipated double-digit earnings-per-share increases from 2026 to 2027, driven by investments in theme parks, cruise ships, and streaming services.

(With inputs from agencies.)