Star-Studded Updates: From Guitars to Oscars and Latin Beats

This article summarizes the latest entertainment news highlights. Jeff Beck's musical instruments will be auctioned in London, Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, Disney's strong financial outlook boosts its stock, Juan Luis Guerra dominates the Latin Grammys, and 'Conclave' dives into power struggles in the Vatican.

Updated: 16-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:28 IST
London will witness a piece of musical history as Christie's prepares to auction over 130 of Jeff Beck's electric guitars and amps. The late English guitar virtuoso, famed for his role with The Yardbirds and a celebrated solo career, left a lasting legacy before his passing at 78 last year.

Conan O'Brien is set to take the Oscars stage as host for the 97th ceremony in March 2025, marking his debut in this prestigious role. The announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stirred excitement, coinciding with anticipation for a memorable event at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Disney's stock received a boost following a positive earnings report that beat expectations. The company's forecasts indicate significant growth, with anticipated double-digit earnings-per-share increases from 2026 to 2027, driven by investments in theme parks, cruise ships, and streaming services.

