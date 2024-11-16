Disney Shuffles 2026 Slate: 'Star Wars' Film Removed, 'Ice Age 6' Steps In

In a significant move, Disney has opted to remove an untitled 'Star Wars' movie from its 2026 release slate, originally scheduled for December 18. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the slot will now be occupied by 'Ice Age 6'.

While specifics surrounding the initial 'Star Wars' film remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed that Simon Kinberg is on board to write and produce a fresh Star Wars trilogy. The Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, will also be producing the trilogy, which promises to introduce new characters and steer away from the Skywalker Saga, the epic that encompassed Episodes 1 to 9.

Additionally, as the 'Star Wars' universe expands, Daisy Ridley's character Rey Skywalker will be featured in another movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This project was initially announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London in April 2023. On another note, excitement builds as 'Ice Age 6' is confirmed to be in production, featuring returning voice talents such as Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo.

(With inputs from agencies.)