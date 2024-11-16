Aashish Khan: Legacy of a Sarod Virtuoso
Aashish Khan, the legendary sarod maestro, passed away in Los Angeles at 84. Renowned for his work with international musicians, he significantly contributed to Indian classical music's global recognition. Khan was a celebrated teacher and composer, also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Aashish Khan, revered worldwide as a sarod maestro, has passed away at the age of 84. He made significant contributions to global music, notably collaborating with George Harrison and Eric Clapton.
Khan's journey began in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, where he was trained under his grandfather Ustad Allauddin Khan. He played a pivotal role in introducing Indian classical music to international audiences.
His accolades include a Grammy nomination and the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Khan's legacy continues through his global students and the impact of his melodious creations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
American Patchwork Quartet: Bridging Cultures with Grammy Nomination
Spotlight on the 2024 Grammy Nominations
Beyoncé Leads Historic Grammy Nominations: 2025's Trailblazing Music Event
Beyonce Reigns: 11 Grammy Nominations Highlight Country Music Crossover
Indians Shine at Grammy Nominations 2025: Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar Lead the Way