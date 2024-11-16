Left Menu

Aashish Khan: Legacy of a Sarod Virtuoso

Aashish Khan, the legendary sarod maestro, passed away in Los Angeles at 84. Renowned for his work with international musicians, he significantly contributed to Indian classical music's global recognition. Khan was a celebrated teacher and composer, also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Updated: 16-11-2024 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aashish Khan, revered worldwide as a sarod maestro, has passed away at the age of 84. He made significant contributions to global music, notably collaborating with George Harrison and Eric Clapton.

Khan's journey began in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, where he was trained under his grandfather Ustad Allauddin Khan. He played a pivotal role in introducing Indian classical music to international audiences.

His accolades include a Grammy nomination and the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Khan's legacy continues through his global students and the impact of his melodious creations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

