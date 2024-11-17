Record-Breaking Streams: Paul vs. Tyson Captivates Millions

In a historic streaming event, Netflix announced that 60 million households globally watched the boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with streams peaking at 65 million. The match featured the 27-year-old social media personality Paul against 58-year-old boxing legend Tyson.

The co-main event spotlighted women's boxing as Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor faced Puerto Rico's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. Attracting nearly 50 million viewers, Netflix claims this bout could become the most-watched professional women's sporting event in U.S. history.

Despite the high viewership, the event faced technical difficulties, with over 90,000 users reporting issues during the live-stream. Downdetector highlighted the outage that affected Netflix in the United States, which lasted about six hours before service was restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)