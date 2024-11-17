Record-Breaking Streams: Paul vs. Tyson Captivates Millions
Netflix reported that 60 million households tuned in for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, peaking at 65 million streams. The co-main event featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano attracted nearly 50 million viewers, marking a significant moment in women's sports.
In a historic streaming event, Netflix announced that 60 million households globally watched the boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with streams peaking at 65 million. The match featured the 27-year-old social media personality Paul against 58-year-old boxing legend Tyson.
The co-main event spotlighted women's boxing as Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor faced Puerto Rico's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. Attracting nearly 50 million viewers, Netflix claims this bout could become the most-watched professional women's sporting event in U.S. history.
Despite the high viewership, the event faced technical difficulties, with over 90,000 users reporting issues during the live-stream. Downdetector highlighted the outage that affected Netflix in the United States, which lasted about six hours before service was restored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ohio Officers Indicted: A Step Towards Justice in Frank Tyson's Death
Epic Showdown: Tyson vs. Paul Streaming on Netflix
Jake Paul Prevails Over Boxing Icon Mike Tyson In Disappointing Bout
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: The Return of a Boxing Legend
Paul Stuns Tyson: Intergenerational Clash Dominates Weekend Sports Highlights