Heroic Rescue: Stray Dog Saved from Plastic Jar in Thane

A stray dog named Adishi was rescued in Thane, Maharashtra, after being trapped in a plastic jar for a week. Local resident Kaeed Kachwala contacted the Plant & Animals Welfare Society, who coordinated with civic authorities. The dog, now recovering, highlights the importance of plastic recycling and animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a week-long ordeal for a stray dog ended in a heartwarming rescue. Adishi, the canine in question, found itself trapped, unable to free its head from a plastic jar.

Local resident Kaeed Kachwala noticed the dog's distress and promptly reached out to the Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) via social media. Responding to the call for help, PAWS founder Dr. Nilesh Bhanage coordinated with civic authorities to dispatch a rescue team.

On Sunday, a team of five rescuers skillfully removed the jar from Adishi's head, and the dog was taken to a veterinary center for treatment. PAWS used the occasion to remind the public of the critical need to provide water for stray animals during dry spells and to reduce plastic usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

