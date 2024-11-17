Heroic Rescue: Stray Dog Saved from Plastic Jar in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a week-long ordeal for a stray dog ended in a heartwarming rescue. Adishi, the canine in question, found itself trapped, unable to free its head from a plastic jar.

Local resident Kaeed Kachwala noticed the dog's distress and promptly reached out to the Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) via social media. Responding to the call for help, PAWS founder Dr. Nilesh Bhanage coordinated with civic authorities to dispatch a rescue team.

On Sunday, a team of five rescuers skillfully removed the jar from Adishi's head, and the dog was taken to a veterinary center for treatment. PAWS used the occasion to remind the public of the critical need to provide water for stray animals during dry spells and to reduce plastic usage.

