Eva Longoria Clears the Air: Career, Not Politics, Fueled Move to Europe

Actress and producer Eva Longoria recently addressed speculation regarding her decision to relocate from the United States, making it clear that her move was driven by professional commitments rather than political reasons or dissatisfaction with former President Donald Trump.

In an interview reported by Deadline, Longoria clarified rumors suggesting her departure from the U.S. was prompted by Trump's election. She stated, "Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of Trump? ... I've been in Europe for almost three years," effectively debunking the political narrative.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star spends significant time in Spain and Mexico City, working on international projects. Longoria underlined that her career led to this transition, referencing her roles in the Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women' and the upcoming CNN series 'Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain', positioning her move as a choice dictated by job opportunities.

During the interview, Longoria expressed frustration over the misinterpretation of her words, lamenting how comments are often twisted into divisive narratives. She remarked, "People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive, which makes me so sad, that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way tight now."

Longoria also shared her experience of being outside the U.S. during a tumultuous political period. Moving away allowed her a break from the relentless 24-hour news cycle. She acknowledged her privilege in being able to leave, expressing concern for Americans who remain amidst political and societal challenges.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape in California, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Longoria noted changes that contributed to her decision, though emphasizing this wasn't an abandonment of the country but a personal choice influenced by her career trajectory.

