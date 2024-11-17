Special Harmony: Empowering Through Musical Extravaganza

Special Olympics Bharat, the national sports federation championing the development of sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities, hosted 'Special Harmony' on Sunday. This event aimed to raise awareness about the potential of these individuals and how their capabilities can be elevated to new heights.

The event showcased 15 special children performing alongside renowned singer Amit Kumar and other mainstream artists, creating a musical extravaganza that celebrated the resilience and talent of people with intellectual disabilities at Thyagraj Stadium.

Present at the occasion were Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Special Olympics Bharat chairperson Mallika Nadda. Nadda emphasized the event's significance, stating that 'Special Harmony' is not merely about performances but about empowering these children and demonstrating the strength of inclusivity. Special Olympics Bharat issued a statement highlighting that 'I&U by Refuge Events and Special Olympics Bharat have set a benchmark for inclusivity with Special Harmony, illustrating how society can thrive through supporting all its members. This is a movement aiming for a more inclusive and compassionate future.'

