Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Values-Driven Education for Societal Progress

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the significance of applying education meaningfully during a recent address. He highlighted that several influential figures have made societal contributions despite lacking formal schooling.

Speaking at the inauguration of Shersingh Karki Saraswati Vihar school in Muwani, Bhagwat urged the promotion of the Vidya Bharati educational model. This model aims to nurture individuals not just for personal or familial gain but for the wider community's benefit, based on a foundation of values.

Bhagwat is on a tour of the Kumaon region in Uttarakhand. As part of his visit, he engaged in activities such as planting sandalwood trees and interacting with local residents, further advocating his educational initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)