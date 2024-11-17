Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Nuranang Day Commemorates 1962 Battle

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army commemorated Nuranang Day in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, celebrating the heroism of 4 Garhwal Rifles during the 1962 battle. The event honored Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat and included a wreath-laying ceremony, family felicitation, and the inauguration of a new memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:58 IST
Honoring Heroes: Nuranang Day Commemorates 1962 Battle
  • Country:
  • India

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army marked an important occasion with the observance of Nuranang Day in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. This event was held in homage to those who showcased extraordinary heroism in the Battle of Nuranang on November 17, 1962, particularly the 4 Garhwal Rifles.

During the celebrations, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously, was notably honored for his bravery in the Sino-Indian War, as remarked by a defence spokesperson. The event saw active participation with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial, amongst others, by family, officials, ex-servicemen, and local attendees.

A newly established memorial was inaugurated to further honor the martyrs. A vivid depiction of the Battle of Nuranang brought historical valor to life, emphasizing the shared commitment between citizens, the army, and administration to keep the legacy of India's war heroes alive. The day concluded with the felicitation of Rifleman Rawat's family and ex-servicemen, reflecting the nation's gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024