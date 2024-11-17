Honoring Heroes: Nuranang Day Commemorates 1962 Battle

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army marked an important occasion with the observance of Nuranang Day in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. This event was held in homage to those who showcased extraordinary heroism in the Battle of Nuranang on November 17, 1962, particularly the 4 Garhwal Rifles.

During the celebrations, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously, was notably honored for his bravery in the Sino-Indian War, as remarked by a defence spokesperson. The event saw active participation with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial, amongst others, by family, officials, ex-servicemen, and local attendees.

A newly established memorial was inaugurated to further honor the martyrs. A vivid depiction of the Battle of Nuranang brought historical valor to life, emphasizing the shared commitment between citizens, the army, and administration to keep the legacy of India's war heroes alive. The day concluded with the felicitation of Rifleman Rawat's family and ex-servicemen, reflecting the nation's gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)