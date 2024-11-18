Bollywood Classic 'Karan Arjun' Returns to Screens Worldwide

The iconic Bollywood film 'Karan Arjun', featuring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set for a global re-release on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 1995 classic is cherished for its captivating storyline, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances.

In a conversation with ANI, director Rakesh Roshan detailed the decision to bring 'Karan Arjun' back to theaters. He described the re-release as an experiment to gauge whether the reincarnation-themed tale still resonates with contemporary audiences. Roshan expressed his nervous anticipation, pondering if today's generation will connect with the mother-son reincarnation saga, as audiences did decades ago.

Reflecting on the film's production challenges, Roshan highlighted the difficulty of convincing the audience to buy into the narrative. He shared the arduous journey of portraying a mother's belief that her sons would return, and the intricacies of illustrating their rebirth and reunion. Despite these challenges, 'Karan Arjun' has left an indelible mark, with dialogues like "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" becoming deeply embedded in popular culture.

Roshan also addressed the possibility of returning to acting, noting his reluctance to take on such roles due to the demands of his directorial and production responsibilities. With the film slated to hit both single screens and multiplexes across India, as well as internationally, 'Karan Arjun' promises to captivate audiences anew with its timeless appeal.

