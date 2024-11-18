Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding as Car Plows into Guests in Rajasthan

Nine people were injured during a wedding in Dausa, Rajasthan, after an altercation led a man to drive his car into a group of people. The incident occurred following an argument over firecrackers. The accused fled the scene, and police are conducting a search for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Wedding as Car Plows into Guests in Rajasthan
police stations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at a wedding in Dausa district, Rajasthan, nine individuals were injured when a man allegedly ran his car into a crowd outside the wedding venue. The unfortunate event unfolded in the village of Ladpura on Sunday night.

According to police reports, the accused, who was part of the wedding procession, had a heated argument with the bride's brother while setting off firecrackers. Tensions escalated quickly, leading the accused to make a reckless decision.

In a fit of rage, the man drove his car into a group of attendees from the bride's family, leaving seven critically injured. They were later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. The accused fled the scene post-incident, prompting a massive search effort by local police to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024