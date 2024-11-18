Tragedy Strikes Wedding as Car Plows into Guests in Rajasthan
Nine people were injured during a wedding in Dausa, Rajasthan, after an altercation led a man to drive his car into a group of people. The incident occurred following an argument over firecrackers. The accused fled the scene, and police are conducting a search for him.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident at a wedding in Dausa district, Rajasthan, nine individuals were injured when a man allegedly ran his car into a crowd outside the wedding venue. The unfortunate event unfolded in the village of Ladpura on Sunday night.
According to police reports, the accused, who was part of the wedding procession, had a heated argument with the bride's brother while setting off firecrackers. Tensions escalated quickly, leading the accused to make a reckless decision.
In a fit of rage, the man drove his car into a group of attendees from the bride's family, leaving seven critically injured. They were later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. The accused fled the scene post-incident, prompting a massive search effort by local police to apprehend him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
