Diljit Dosanjh Pledges to Song Overhaul for a Dry Nation

Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh, a teetotaler, has vowed to stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all Indian states declare themselves dry. In his Ahmedabad concert, he tweaked lyrics to remove alcohol references, responding to a government notice ahead of his Hyderabad show. He's promoting a nationwide movement for liquor bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:23 IST
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, acclaimed for hits like 'Lemonade' and '5 Taara', has declared he would cease performing alcohol-themed songs if India became a dry nation. This statement came after a government notice urged him to avoid such themes for his Hyderabad concert.

At a performance in Ahmedabad, Dosanjh, known for his witty responses, indicated the presence of liquor store bans would spur him to adjust his musical repertoire accordingly. He cheekily highlighted Gujarat's dry status, dramatizing the ongoing debate about alcohol consumption in the country.

Known for his straight-talking demeanor, Dosanjh has put forth the idea of declaring concert days as dry days, to refrain from performing songs about alcohol. The singer's current tour, set to conclude in Guwahati, sees him embracing a more responsible image in response to cultural criticisms and legal notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

