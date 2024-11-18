Diljit Dosanjh Pledges to Song Overhaul for a Dry Nation

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, acclaimed for hits like 'Lemonade' and '5 Taara', has declared he would cease performing alcohol-themed songs if India became a dry nation. This statement came after a government notice urged him to avoid such themes for his Hyderabad concert.

At a performance in Ahmedabad, Dosanjh, known for his witty responses, indicated the presence of liquor store bans would spur him to adjust his musical repertoire accordingly. He cheekily highlighted Gujarat's dry status, dramatizing the ongoing debate about alcohol consumption in the country.

Known for his straight-talking demeanor, Dosanjh has put forth the idea of declaring concert days as dry days, to refrain from performing songs about alcohol. The singer's current tour, set to conclude in Guwahati, sees him embracing a more responsible image in response to cultural criticisms and legal notices.

