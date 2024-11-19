Left Menu

Jubin Nautiyal and Anshul Garg's First Collaboration Set to Create Musical Magic with 'Hadh Se'

Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal and music producer Anshul Garg team up for their debut collaboration on the romantic track 'Hadh Se'. Both are optimistic about this partnership, with Anshul praising Jubin’s soulful voice. The song promises to capture love's essence and cater to a wide audience.

Jubin Nautiyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal and music producer Anshul Garg have announced their first collaborative effort, a romantic track titled 'Hadh Se'. Known for their respective musical prowess, the duo anticipates this project will result in a chart-topping hit.

Anshul Garg, who has a keen eye for music that resonates with audiences, expressed his admiration for Jubin's soulful voice. He shared that the two have been friends for three years and had been seeking the perfect song to mark their first collaboration. 'Hadh Se', Anshul noted, was that song, having waited two years for the right voice.

Jubin Nautiyal echoed these sentiments, expressing excitement for the collaboration. He highlighted how 'Hadh Se' encapsulates the pure essence of love and romance and is optimistic that it will evoke cherished memories in its listeners. The track features lyrics by Prince Dubey, composition by Rahul Mishra, and production by Aditya Dev.

