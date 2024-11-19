Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free: A Reflective Look at History

'The Sabarmati Report', a film depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, endorsed the film and accused opponents of political opportunism. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the film's role in unveiling historical truths.

Updated: 19-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared 'The Sabarmati Report', a film focusing on the 2002 Godhra train burning, as tax-free. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who emphasized the film's importance in unearthing historical truths.

Yadav stated that the film sheds light on the Godhra incident, a dark chapter marked by communal riots in Gujarat. He expressed intentions to watch the movie himself and endorsed it to his ministers, MLAs, and MPs, urging them to see it while accusing the opposition of exploiting the incident for political gain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commented on the film, highlighting how it dispels longstanding false narratives about the incident. Reflecting on the 59 casualties and its aftermath, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang pointed out alleged efforts by the opposition to defame Gujarat and mislead the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

