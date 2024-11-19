Madhya Pradesh Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free: A Reflective Look at History

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared 'The Sabarmati Report', a film focusing on the 2002 Godhra train burning, as tax-free. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who emphasized the film's importance in unearthing historical truths.

Yadav stated that the film sheds light on the Godhra incident, a dark chapter marked by communal riots in Gujarat. He expressed intentions to watch the movie himself and endorsed it to his ministers, MLAs, and MPs, urging them to see it while accusing the opposition of exploiting the incident for political gain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commented on the film, highlighting how it dispels longstanding false narratives about the incident. Reflecting on the 59 casualties and its aftermath, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang pointed out alleged efforts by the opposition to defame Gujarat and mislead the public.

