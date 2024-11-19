Legal Storm: Aayush Shah's Battle for Accountability

Actor Aayush Shah is embroiled in legal action against Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi, over dishonoured cheques surpassing Rs 1 crore. The allegations stem from bank instruments that failed to clear, prompting Shah and his business partner Mausam to pursue justice through the courts.

In early October, Shah and Mausam, who together helm Maars Communicates PR agency, initiated multiple legal complaints. These allegations focus on perceived violations of the Negotiable Instruments Act concerning nine cheques that allegedly bounced upon presentation.

A lawyer representing the Shah duo indicated a forthcoming civil case for damages and increased accountability. Interest on the owed Rs 87 lakh has been accumulating since May 2024, amplifying financial stakes as legal proceedings unfold.

