Left Menu

Legal Storm: Aayush Shah's Battle for Accountability

Actor Aayush Shah and his partner Mausam Shah have sued Planet Marathi's founder for issuing them dishonoured cheques worth over Rs 1 crore. The complaints, lodged under the Negotiable Instruments Act, involve nine cheques. Further legal action for damages is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:14 IST
Legal Storm: Aayush Shah's Battle for Accountability
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aayush Shah is embroiled in legal action against Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi, over dishonoured cheques surpassing Rs 1 crore. The allegations stem from bank instruments that failed to clear, prompting Shah and his business partner Mausam to pursue justice through the courts.

In early October, Shah and Mausam, who together helm Maars Communicates PR agency, initiated multiple legal complaints. These allegations focus on perceived violations of the Negotiable Instruments Act concerning nine cheques that allegedly bounced upon presentation.

A lawyer representing the Shah duo indicated a forthcoming civil case for damages and increased accountability. Interest on the owed Rs 87 lakh has been accumulating since May 2024, amplifying financial stakes as legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024