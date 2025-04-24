Left Menu

Political Clash: Allegations of Assault at Delhi Wedding

Former BJP MLA Surender Singh has accused current AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian of threatening and assaulting him at a wedding in Alipur, Delhi. The confrontation, linked to a past police case involving Kadian's son, led to a police complaint and investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:09 IST
Political Clash: Allegations of Assault at Delhi Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated altercation erupted at a wedding function in Delhi's Alipur area, involving former BJP MLA Surender Singh and sitting AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian. The alleged incident occurred on April 20 at the Bristol Farmhouse, where Singh claims he was threatened and attacked by Kadian and his associates.

According to Singh's police complaint, the dispute centered around an ongoing case involving Kadian's son. Singh alleges that Kadian threatened him regarding the case and, in a public setting, physically assaulted and verbally abused him, escalating tensions between the political figures.

The police have registered a case and are scrutinizing CCTV footage and witness testimonies to piece together the events of the day. As investigations continue, Kadian's response to the allegations remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025