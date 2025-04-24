Political Clash: Allegations of Assault at Delhi Wedding

A heated altercation erupted at a wedding function in Delhi's Alipur area, involving former BJP MLA Surender Singh and sitting AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian. The alleged incident occurred on April 20 at the Bristol Farmhouse, where Singh claims he was threatened and attacked by Kadian and his associates.

According to Singh's police complaint, the dispute centered around an ongoing case involving Kadian's son. Singh alleges that Kadian threatened him regarding the case and, in a public setting, physically assaulted and verbally abused him, escalating tensions between the political figures.

The police have registered a case and are scrutinizing CCTV footage and witness testimonies to piece together the events of the day. As investigations continue, Kadian's response to the allegations remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)