Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Stirs Debate on Afghanistan Policy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly has urged the Pakistani federal government to revisit its Afghanistan policy. The resolution, backed by a majority of lawmakers, highlighted the policy's failure to meet objectives and its negative impact on regional security. Another resolution condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly has passed a resolution urging the federal government to reevaluate its current policy on Afghanistan. Chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, the session saw a majority of lawmakers express concerns over the policy's shortfalls.

Presented by PTI MPA Sharafat Ali, the resolution outlines the detrimental effects of Pakistan's Afghanistan strategy on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, exacerbating terrorism-related issues. The resolution calls for the federal government to extend the deadline for Afghan refugees' repatriation amid ongoing instability.

In another development, the assembly also unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza and suggested actions such as a nationwide boycott of Israeli products, urging the federal government to rally the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

