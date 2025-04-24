Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Stirs Debate on Afghanistan Policy
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly has urged the Pakistani federal government to revisit its Afghanistan policy. The resolution, backed by a majority of lawmakers, highlighted the policy's failure to meet objectives and its negative impact on regional security. Another resolution condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly has passed a resolution urging the federal government to reevaluate its current policy on Afghanistan. Chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, the session saw a majority of lawmakers express concerns over the policy's shortfalls.
Presented by PTI MPA Sharafat Ali, the resolution outlines the detrimental effects of Pakistan's Afghanistan strategy on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, exacerbating terrorism-related issues. The resolution calls for the federal government to extend the deadline for Afghan refugees' repatriation amid ongoing instability.
In another development, the assembly also unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza and suggested actions such as a nationwide boycott of Israeli products, urging the federal government to rally the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
(With inputs from agencies.)
