KCCI Calls for Unity in Grief: Standing Strong Against Violence

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has firmly condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam, underscoring the valley's steadfast commitment to traditional hospitality and guest safety.

KCCI President Javed Ahmad Tenga, addressing a press conference, highlighted the complete shutdown observed across Kashmir in protest of the attack on innocent civilians in Baisaran, Pahalgam. He emphasized that such acts of violence are condemned in the strongest terms and are alien to the region's cultural and societal values.

Expressing profound condolences to the victims' families, Tenga insisted that human life takes precedence over business interests, and emphasized the need for peace and security in Kashmir. He assured that KCCI's efforts are geared toward ensuring the sanctity of life and community unity against violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)