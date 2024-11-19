Celebrating the Legacy of Indira Gandhi: The Iron Lady of India
The Congress commemorated Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, recalling her as a symbol of courage and leadership. Tributes were paid by Rahul Gandhi and others, highlighting her contributions to India's unity and development. Indira's values continue to inspire, with the Congress committed to advancing her vision for the nation.
On Tuesday, the Congress party paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi underscoring her legacy of fearless leadership in national interest.
At memorials like Shakti Sthal and the Indira Gandhi Memorial, floral tributes were offered by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Several leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, highlighted Indira's impactful policies, especially her empowerment of marginalized communities, reiterating her inspirational role in shaping India's socio-political landscape.
