Singapore Young Indians Chapter Launched to Boost India-Singapore Collaboration

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Young Indians (Yi) has launched its first international chapter, the Singapore Young Indians, aimed at fostering youth leadership between India and Singapore. The chapter seeks to unite the Indian-origin youth diaspora in Singapore, enhancing cooperation through collaborative initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Young Indians (Yi) has made a strategic move by inaugurating its first international chapter, Singapore Young Indians, to promote youth leadership and collaboration between India and Singapore.

The initiative is designed to engage the Indian-origin young diaspora in Singapore to work alongside CII Yi members, creating a collaborative environment to explore a range of opportunities, according to Vishal Agarwalla, National Chairman of Yi.

The launch, marked by the presence of Singapore's Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, underscores the growing synergy between India and Singapore through youth-driven efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

