Singapore Young Indians Chapter Launched to Boost India-Singapore Collaboration
The Confederation of Indian Industry-Young Indians (Yi) has launched its first international chapter, the Singapore Young Indians, aimed at fostering youth leadership between India and Singapore. The chapter seeks to unite the Indian-origin youth diaspora in Singapore, enhancing cooperation through collaborative initiatives.
The initiative is designed to engage the Indian-origin young diaspora in Singapore to work alongside CII Yi members, creating a collaborative environment to explore a range of opportunities, according to Vishal Agarwalla, National Chairman of Yi.
The launch, marked by the presence of Singapore's Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, underscores the growing synergy between India and Singapore through youth-driven efforts.
