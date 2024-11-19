Kriti Sanon Sparks Romance Rumors with Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Kabir Bahia

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon ignited further speculation about her relationship status with Kabir Bahia as she shared an affectionate birthday message on Instagram. Known for her role in 'Do Patti', Sanon posted a beaming selfie from a beach backdrop, accompanied by warm birthday wishes for Kabir.

The photograph, set against the serene beaches, depicts Sanon in a casual white shirt paired with a white-and-blue bralette, while Kabir complements her in a black t-shirt. Speculations of the couple being romantically linked surfaced after vacation images in Greece with Sanon, Bahia, and her sister, Nupur, became viral on social media.

Career-wise, Kriti Sanon was recently seen in the film 'Do Patti', sharing the screen with stalwarts Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film's debut was on Netflix, adding to Sanon's oeuvre as both an actor and producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)