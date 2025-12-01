Lights, Camera, India: Netflix Partners with Indian Tourism

The Indian Ministry of Tourism has forged a unique partnership with Netflix Entertainment Services India through a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance aims to showcase the rich tapestry of India's tourism destinations worldwide by leveraging cinematic storytelling, as confirmed by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Parliament.

A key highlight is the promotion of India's diverse natural landscapes, cultural, and heritage sites, with special attention to Gujarat. This initiative is part of broader government efforts, including the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA), to develop rural homestays and boost local tourism.

Additionally, the Ministry emphasized the revamped Incredible India Digital Platform, offering a wealth of virtual experiences for tourists. Coupled with the Incredible India 2.0 campaign, these efforts aim to solidify India's position as a prime holistic tourism destination on the global stage.