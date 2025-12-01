Left Menu

Lights, Camera, India: Netflix Partners with Indian Tourism

The Indian Ministry of Tourism partners with Netflix to globally promote India's tourism through cinematic storytelling. Efforts include cultural and heritage site promotion, rural homestays, and a revamped Incredible India digital platform for a holistic tourism experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:27 IST
Lights, Camera, India: Netflix Partners with Indian Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of Tourism has forged a unique partnership with Netflix Entertainment Services India through a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance aims to showcase the rich tapestry of India's tourism destinations worldwide by leveraging cinematic storytelling, as confirmed by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Parliament.

A key highlight is the promotion of India's diverse natural landscapes, cultural, and heritage sites, with special attention to Gujarat. This initiative is part of broader government efforts, including the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA), to develop rural homestays and boost local tourism.

Additionally, the Ministry emphasized the revamped Incredible India Digital Platform, offering a wealth of virtual experiences for tourists. Coupled with the Incredible India 2.0 campaign, these efforts aim to solidify India's position as a prime holistic tourism destination on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb threat

IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb...

 India
2
Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

 India
3
Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police suspect murder

Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police sus...

 India
4
Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025