High Stakes, High Turnout: Celebrities and Citizens Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Elections

On Wednesday, filmmaker Ashok Pandit joined a host of citizens at a polling booth to cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Pandit emphasized the criticality of voting, suggesting it should be compulsory to ensure tangible change within the nation. He remarked, "That one vote matters a lot for the development and greatness of the country."

Stars such as Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and director Kabir Khan also turned up early at polling stations, underscoring the importance of participation in the democratic process. Meanwhile, as of 9 AM, Maharashtra had recorded a 6.61 percent voter turnout in the ongoing single-phase elections. Region-wise, the naxal-hit district of Gadchiroli noted the highest turnout at 12.33 percent, whereas Osmanabad had the lowest at 4.85 percent.

Mumbai's voter turnout stood at 6.25 percent for the city and 7.88 percent suburban, with other key regions reporting varied participation levels. With about 4,136 candidates, the major contest is highlighted between BJP's coalition, Mahayuti, and the opposing alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The elections follow an emphatic campaign trail, with both major political formations aiming to increase their influence across the state's 288 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)