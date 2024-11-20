Left Menu

High Stakes, High Turnout: Celebrities and Citizens Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Elections

Prominent figures like filmmaker Ashok Pandit and actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and Kabir Khan were among the early voters in Maharashtra's assembly elections. With over 9.7 crore voters registered, the tussle mainly pits the ruling BJP-led alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:41 IST
High Stakes, High Turnout: Celebrities and Citizens Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Elections
Ashok Pandit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, filmmaker Ashok Pandit joined a host of citizens at a polling booth to cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Pandit emphasized the criticality of voting, suggesting it should be compulsory to ensure tangible change within the nation. He remarked, "That one vote matters a lot for the development and greatness of the country."

Stars such as Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and director Kabir Khan also turned up early at polling stations, underscoring the importance of participation in the democratic process. Meanwhile, as of 9 AM, Maharashtra had recorded a 6.61 percent voter turnout in the ongoing single-phase elections. Region-wise, the naxal-hit district of Gadchiroli noted the highest turnout at 12.33 percent, whereas Osmanabad had the lowest at 4.85 percent.

Mumbai's voter turnout stood at 6.25 percent for the city and 7.88 percent suburban, with other key regions reporting varied participation levels. With about 4,136 candidates, the major contest is highlighted between BJP's coalition, Mahayuti, and the opposing alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The elections follow an emphatic campaign trail, with both major political formations aiming to increase their influence across the state's 288 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024