Left Menu

Digital Disciple Becomes First Millennial Saint

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager known as 'God's influencer,' will become the first saint from the millennial generation. Dying of leukaemia at 15, Acutis was notable for using technology to further the Catholic faith. His canonization is part of a Vatican celebration for adolescents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:22 IST
Digital Disciple Becomes First Millennial Saint

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager celebrated for his digital evangelism, is set to become the first millennial acknowledged as a saint. Acutis, who passed away from leukaemia at the age of 15 in 2006, was recognized for deploying his computer prowess to advance the Catholic faith.

The Vatican, during Pope Francis' general audience, announced that Acutis will be canonized from April 25 to 27, coinciding with Rome's Jubilee for Adolescents. The event will mark a significant moment within the Catholic holy year commencing in December.

Beyond Acutis, the Vatican revealed plans to canonize Pier Giorgio Frassati and announced a meeting on children's rights for February 3, which promises to gather international experts at the Vatican.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024