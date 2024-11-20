Digital Disciple Becomes First Millennial Saint

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager celebrated for his digital evangelism, is set to become the first millennial acknowledged as a saint. Acutis, who passed away from leukaemia at the age of 15 in 2006, was recognized for deploying his computer prowess to advance the Catholic faith.

The Vatican, during Pope Francis' general audience, announced that Acutis will be canonized from April 25 to 27, coinciding with Rome's Jubilee for Adolescents. The event will mark a significant moment within the Catholic holy year commencing in December.

Beyond Acutis, the Vatican revealed plans to canonize Pier Giorgio Frassati and announced a meeting on children's rights for February 3, which promises to gather international experts at the Vatican.

