A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu Announce Separation: A Heartfelt Plea for Privacy

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and Saira Banu announced their decision to separate after 29 years of marriage. Their children, requesting privacy, posted heartfelt messages on social media. The couple cited significant emotional strain as the reason behind their separation, asking the public for respect during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:35 IST
A R Rahman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their decision to separate after nearly three decades of marriage, leaving fans and followers in shock. Their separation comes after what they describe as 'significant emotional strain' in their relationship.

The couple, who married in 1995, released a joint statement through prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah, emphasizing their deep love for each other but acknowledging an insurmountable gap. Their children, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen, also took to social media to request privacy and understanding during this emotional period.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Rahman's post on X expressed a philosophical view of their separation, while fans expressed their support, urging respect for their privacy. As they move forward, both Rahman and Banu seek peace and meaning in this difficult chapter of their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

