Carlo Acutis: From Digital Prodigy to the Vatican's Millennial Saint

Pope Francis has set the date for the canonization of Carlo Acutis, a tech-savvy teenager known as the 'patron saint of the internet.' Acutis, who died at 15 in 2006, will be canonized in April 2024. His work included creating a website cataloging miracles and managing Catholic organizations' online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:58 IST
Pope Francis has announced the canonization date for Carlo Acutis, set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial and digital saint next April. Acutis, a teenager renowned for his tech skills, passed away in 2006 from leukemia.

At the conclusion of his weekly general audience, Francis revealed that Acutis would be declared a saint during the Jubilee of Adolescents, scheduled for April 25-27 at the Vatican. This eagerly awaited event will highlight the church's youngest contemporary saint.

Acutis, born to Italian parents in London, was beatified in 2020 by Francis in Assisi. Known as the 'patron saint of the internet,' Acutis used his talents to create a website cataloging miracles and managing local Catholic websites. The Vatican has confirmed the canonization mass will occur on April 27.

