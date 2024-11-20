Honoring the Legacy of Dr Uma Rajan: A Confluence of Dance and Public Health

In a tribute to her illustrious career, Dr Uma Rajan has been recognized for her contributions to both public health and the arts by the Indian business community in Singapore. Dr Rajan has been a pivotal figure for over four decades, shaping essential health initiatives and preserving cultural heritage.

Dr Rajan played a significant role in Singapore's public health sector, having served as the Director of School Health Service and the Elder Care Department at the Ministry of Health. Her introduction of the health booklet for students in the 1980s remains a vital educational tool today. Simultaneously, she has had a remarkable career as an Indian classical dancer, mentoring numerous artists and promoting cultural dialogue.

As part of its celebrations, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry also acknowledged two other Indian women for their artistic endeavors. These include Vijaya Mohan, famed for her rangoli art, and Suthasini Rajenderan, a trailblazing musician. Together, these honorees exemplify the spirit of women's empowerment in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)