Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Boosts Tribal Welfare with Inauguration of Tharu Hostel

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a tribal hostel in Balrampur, aimed at boosting tribal welfare. He also distributed clothes to children and announced a Tribal Gallery for showcasing tribal culture. The event was attended by various dignitaries and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:48 IST
Yogi Adityanath Boosts Tribal Welfare with Inauguration of Tharu Hostel
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Maa Pateshwari Tharu Hostel in Balrampur, funded by the Balrampur Foundation's CSR initiative.

During his visit, Adityanath distributed clothes to children and emphasized the state government's commitment to tribal welfare by announcing a Tribal Gallery set to open in 2025.

The ceremony was attended by a range of dignitaries and officials, marking a significant step in promoting tribal culture and welfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024