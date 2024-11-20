Yogi Adityanath Boosts Tribal Welfare with Inauguration of Tharu Hostel
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a tribal hostel in Balrampur, aimed at boosting tribal welfare. He also distributed clothes to children and announced a Tribal Gallery for showcasing tribal culture. The event was attended by various dignitaries and officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Maa Pateshwari Tharu Hostel in Balrampur, funded by the Balrampur Foundation's CSR initiative.
During his visit, Adityanath distributed clothes to children and emphasized the state government's commitment to tribal welfare by announcing a Tribal Gallery set to open in 2025.
The ceremony was attended by a range of dignitaries and officials, marking a significant step in promoting tribal culture and welfare in the region.
