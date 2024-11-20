Yogi Adityanath Boosts Tribal Welfare with Inauguration of Tharu Hostel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Maa Pateshwari Tharu Hostel in Balrampur, funded by the Balrampur Foundation's CSR initiative.

During his visit, Adityanath distributed clothes to children and emphasized the state government's commitment to tribal welfare by announcing a Tribal Gallery set to open in 2025.

The ceremony was attended by a range of dignitaries and officials, marking a significant step in promoting tribal culture and welfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)