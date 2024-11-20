Left Menu

A Century and Beyond: 113-Year-Old Vithabai Patil's Inspiring Voting Journey

At 113 years old, Vithabai Patil captivated onlookers as she voted in Thane with her extensive family. Demonstrating remarkable vitality, she displayed no common age-related ailments and remains a pillar of her family. Her visit to the polling station has gone viral, highlighting her enduring spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:27 IST
A Century and Beyond: 113-Year-Old Vithabai Patil's Inspiring Voting Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Vithabai Patil, aged 113, drew considerable attention when she arrived at a polling booth in Thane city accompanied by her extensive family, including daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her poised entrance, devoid of any common signs of aging, carried the aura of celebrity.

Vithabai, transported in an autorickshaw to a local school in Koprigaon, was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, all casting their votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is contesting.

Her son, Sharad Patil, noted that she has maintained a sharp memory and robust health, with no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or need for corrective eyewear. A viral video captures her moment at the polling booth, testifying to her dedication and importance as the matriarch of her multi-generational family. Voting across Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats took place on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024