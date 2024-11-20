A Century and Beyond: 113-Year-Old Vithabai Patil's Inspiring Voting Journey
At 113 years old, Vithabai Patil captivated onlookers as she voted in Thane with her extensive family. Demonstrating remarkable vitality, she displayed no common age-related ailments and remains a pillar of her family. Her visit to the polling station has gone viral, highlighting her enduring spirit.
Vithabai Patil, aged 113, drew considerable attention when she arrived at a polling booth in Thane city accompanied by her extensive family, including daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her poised entrance, devoid of any common signs of aging, carried the aura of celebrity.
Vithabai, transported in an autorickshaw to a local school in Koprigaon, was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, all casting their votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is contesting.
Her son, Sharad Patil, noted that she has maintained a sharp memory and robust health, with no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or need for corrective eyewear. A viral video captures her moment at the polling booth, testifying to her dedication and importance as the matriarch of her multi-generational family. Voting across Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats took place on Wednesday.
