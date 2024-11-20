A Century and Beyond: 113-Year-Old Vithabai Patil's Inspiring Voting Journey

Vithabai Patil, aged 113, drew considerable attention when she arrived at a polling booth in Thane city accompanied by her extensive family, including daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her poised entrance, devoid of any common signs of aging, carried the aura of celebrity.

Vithabai, transported in an autorickshaw to a local school in Koprigaon, was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, all casting their votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is contesting.

Her son, Sharad Patil, noted that she has maintained a sharp memory and robust health, with no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or need for corrective eyewear. A viral video captures her moment at the polling booth, testifying to her dedication and importance as the matriarch of her multi-generational family. Voting across Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats took place on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)