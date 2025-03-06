Left Menu

Viral video shows Beed man assaulted with cricket bat; minister promises strict action

Police in Maharashtras Beed district have registered a case against five persons after a purported video showing them attacking a man with a cricket bat surfaced on social media, an official said.Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam promised strict action in the case, asserting that Maharashtra has no place for such goons.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:53 IST
Viral video shows Beed man assaulted with cricket bat; minister promises strict action
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have registered a case against five persons after a purported video showing them attacking a man with a cricket bat surfaced on social media, an official said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam promised strict action in the case, asserting that Maharashtra has no place for such goons. Though police are yet to track down the victim, the Shirur police registered an FIR (first information report) suo motu (on their own) on Wednesday night, an official said.

According to the police, the video is from Bawi village. It shows one Sachin Bhosale, a resident of Zapewadi, and four unidentified persons thrashing a man with a cricket bat, the official said.

Efforts are being made to trace the person who was beaten up and ascertain the trigger for the attack, the official said.

The five have been booked for charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and hurting using dangerous weapons, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. Later in the day, state minister Yogesh Kadam said those behind the crime won't be spared. "A progressive state like Maharashtra does not have any place for goons like these. Strict action will be taken against such goons and they will be jailed to keep them in check. Police will for sure take action on this," said Kadam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025